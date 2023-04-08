Home Entertainment Hurricane 2 is in preparation and the details behind it are exposed.
Hurricane 2 is in preparation and is expected to surpass the first one. The producer revealed the plan, which aroused the expectations of netizens. It is reported that this drama will continue the storyline of the first part, and at the same time, more innovative elements will be added to it, so that the audience can see more outstanding acting skills and storyline.

Like the first part, Hurricane 2 will continue to use the online shooting mode of all actors to ensure that every supporting role can leave a deep impression on the audience. According to the producer, the cast of Hurricane 2 will be changed and new actors will be added.

Netizens commented: “I hope that the storyline of the second part can be more complete, so that we will not have the regret of missing important plots.”, “Although the first part is outstanding, there are also some places that are too hasty. I hope the second part will be more complete.” The department can have a better schedule.”

In addition, the producer also stated that Hurricane 2 will be filmed in a more suitable location, which also makes netizens look forward to the scenes in the play even more. It is expected that the shooting of Hurricane 2 will start in the second half of the year, and the storyline is already in active preparation. I believe this drama will become the masterpiece that the audience has been waiting for for a long time.

Netizens commented: “Looking forward to the return of Teacher Zhang Songwen, his performance in the first part is great.”, “With Hurricane 2, I will never miss any new details.”

【Hurricane 2 is in preparation, the details behind it are exposed】

