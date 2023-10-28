Hypebeast100 Next: Nominations Open for Future Cultural Trailblazers

Hypebeast Launches Hypebeast100 Next, Seeking Nominations for Rising Stars in Pop Culture

Since 2013, Hypebeast has been recognizing the movers and shakers in pop culture through its annual Hypebeast100 list. This coveted list highlights 100 pioneers who shape and influence trends each year. As part of this initiative, Hypebeast is now calling for nominations for its Hypebeast100 Next, which focuses on 25 rising stars from various fields including fashion, footwear, music, design, art, media, entertainment, timepieces, food, and Web3.

Hypebeast100 Next aims to identify individuals who will carry the cultural torch in the coming years, constantly innovating and disrupting to inspire young people. These rising stars will follow in the footsteps of those on the original Hypebeast100 list, setting new trends and pushing boundaries.

Last year, Thug Club’s Thug Min, Jiyong Kim, and Tommy Bogo were among the winners of Hypebeast100 Next. Additionally, fashion designers Dingyun Zhang, Sensen Lii, Christian Stone, and hosts of Randomevent/Melting Sadness, Hong Yang and Zhang Quan, gained recognition for their contributions.

This year, Hypebeast is eager to hear from its community and invites individuals to nominate creative individuals who deserve recognition. If you know someone who fits the bill, visit the Hypebeast100 Next nomination website and provide their name, social account, job category, and country or region. The submissions will be reviewed, and those selected may find their names on the final list.

The deadline for nominations is November 14th. Don’t miss the opportunity to highlight these rising stars who will shape the future of pop culture.

Visit the Hypebeast100 Next nomination website for more information and to submit your nominations.

Share this: Facebook

X

