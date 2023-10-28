Twins in Disguise: OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3 Share Hidden Stylus Functionality

In a surprising twist, it has been revealed that the recently released OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3 are actually twin brothers, released under different names in different markets. Although OnePlus and OPPO have not officially mentioned it, some observant netizens have discovered that the OnePlus Open is compatible with the OPPO Pen stylus.

The stylus, which was originally designed for the previous generation OPPO Find N2, boasts 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Netizen Rashed341 took to Reddit to share their findings, revealing that both the internal and external screens of the OnePlus Open are compatible with the OPPO Pen. Furthermore, there is even a dedicated page for the stylus in the settings of the OnePlus Open.

Foreign media outlets have expressed confusion as to why OnePlus and OPPO have not mentioned the stylus support for both the Open and Find N3 in any official capacity. The omission raises questions about the companies’ marketing strategies and whether or not they believe this feature will be a significant selling point for customers.

At present, it is known that the OPPO Find N3 will be launched in Hong Kong, while the OnePlus Open is not expected to make its way to the market. This has led to speculation about whether the Find N3 will also support the OPPO Pen stylus. To confirm these suspicions, further testing will need to be conducted.

It remains to be seen whether OnePlus and OPPO will address the stylus support in the future or continue to keep it as an unofficial feature. As consumers eagerly await the launch of the Find N3 and explore the capabilities of the OnePlus Open, the potential for stylus functionality adds an exciting twist to the already highly-anticipated smartphones.

Source: gsmarena

