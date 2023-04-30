Seeing the super-horrifying video of skiing falling into a tiankeng, I really think that the iPhone’s car accident detection should be turned on obediently (huh) – Computer King Ada

A video of a skiing activity in La Grave, France, in the beautiful ski path, suddenly appeared a small snow pit and began to change the tone. The unnamed skier with a GoPro camera should have suddenly discovered that the pothole was far deeper than he thought. But because it was impossible to completely avoid it, it could only fall into this cave after a brief skid and failed emergency braking attempt. Continue reading Seeing the super-horrifying video of skiing falling into a sinkhole, I really think that the iPhone’s car accident detection should be turned on obediently (huh) report content.



▲Image source: The Telegraph



Seeing the super-horrifying video of skiing falling into a tiankeng, I really think that the iPhone’s car accident detection should be turned on obediently (huh)

After the car accident detection function was added to the iPhone 14 series, it was unexpected that most of the news that followed was accidentally triggered during intense sports such as skiing. But seriously, seeing the relevant units in areas where skiing activities are prevalent in the United States is actually quite positive about the possible false alarms that may occur with this function. I think I would rather be in trouble than have an accident but be unable to ask for help.

And from a recent thrilling accidental video of a skiing event that fell into a bottomless cave, it suddenly made people think, maybe there is really no need for iron teeth. With such a function, it is still necessary to consider opening it as much as possible to prevent accidents that may be needed. Emergency calls are better.

Although this is not a case of a technological device detecting an accident and helping to call the police to save people – at best, it should be that GoPro, which recorded the entire accident process, may have more technological content (laughs). But the warning effect provided by this film is still worth sharing with everyone.

A video of a skiing activity in La Grave, France, in the beautiful ski path, suddenly appeared a small snow pit and began to change the tone. The unnamed skier with a GoPro camera should have suddenly discovered that the pothole was far deeper than he thought. But because it was impossible to completely avoid it, it could only fall into this cave after a brief skid and failed emergency braking attempt.

As you can see in the film, after the brief darkness he fell into with the snow. What appeared in the picture was an ultra-deep pothole beyond imagination. The point is, he fell along the rock wall at an almost vertical angle, and it seems that he can’t see the sign of stopping in a short time. Fortunately, in a burst of panic, his skis just got stuck on the edge of the rock wall, which prevented a more serious accident of falling into a deeper valley.

But speaking like this, according to foreign media reports, he actually slipped to a depth of 15 meters (really sweating).

Judging from the scene where he was still in shock but he was already standing still, he was really lucky that he didn’t fall further down into a bottomless pit. The fellow Les Powtos team members were also able to rescue him through the rope.

So, even if we have also written a tutorial on iPhone SOS emergency service that provides a shutdown-just… If you are sure that you just want to play activities such as “possible, relatively, nothing will happen” roller coaster, you can consider manually shutting down ( See more: How to disable iPhone SOS emergency services? Learn this trick to avoid calling emergency services by mistake).

But I also sincerely hope that the functions provided by Apple, including fall detection and car accident detection, can really be improved and improved with updates, so that people can feel more at ease when driving in most activities, and truly achieve backup. without the effect.

Further reading:



It is reported that Apple may use a new location determination system to correspond to the open regulations of the EU and other countries for app sideloading

