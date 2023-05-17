“I am at a very critical moment”

Since last February, when he revealed that he needed a kidney transplantSilvina Lunahas provided different notes with the media to give more details about his difficult health situation. However, this Monday and invited to LAM by America, the model could not contain the emotion when talking about the subject.

interviewed by brito angel and his panel, spoke of his difficulties after the mala praxis who suffered during an aesthetic intervention of Hannibal Lotocki and revealed the complex personal moment he is facing.

“I am going through a very critical moment in my life.. Like a fairly deep process where I try to be fine, but there are many things that are happening to me and I go through them as I can, ”the former Big Brother participant began with a broken voice.

During the report, he also took the opportunity to clarify that kidney transplantation is not currently an emergency, since before You must resolve other health issues that prevent you from moving forward with that intervention.

“For a year now I have a bacterium and, until I solve that, I can’t get a transplant“, he explained, and added:” They detected it a year ago due to a small ball on the leg and since then I have been taking medication. I have to continue for another year, more or less.

As a result of Lotocki’s intervention, the driver’s kidneys began to fail and was forced to start dialysis treatmentuntil the long-awaited transplant is achieved.

Regarding this situation, he confessed that «There are days that I want to stay asleep«, but you must wake up to dialyze, because without it «could not live“He added, in his harsh defense this Monday night on the American screen.

The treatment takes about four hours and as he commented, he usually does it with a hobby to make it more bearable: «I take a book with me, I try to sleep so that it doesn’t take me so long. I know which cushions to take with me, it’s like a club.

In another passage of the interview, he indicated that although there are moments in which he accepts his status, there are others in which “I wake up and say ‘I’m living a nightmare«. “But I am here, firm, standing, I was always a person to get ahead,” she remarked, while acknowledging that from time to time she suffers from relapses in his state of mind.

Silvina Luna on her desire to be a mother: “It is one of my wishes”

When asked about her intentions to become a mother, she stated that although she would like to, you know the limitations imposed by your state of health to start a family, especially during a pregnancy.

«It is one of my wishes is to be a mother, which woke me up a while ago. In relationships it did not happen. Sometimes I dream that when I get a transplant I can have a baby, adopt a child. I want to return that love that they give me,” the model commented in this regard.

