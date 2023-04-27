“I thought my head had burst”: a tree fell on him and he was miraculously saved

A woman suffered a unexpected accident in the city of Rosario this Tuesday April 25th at noon. The victim was moving on public roads and suddenly a tree fell and fell on him. Although the survivor reacted in time, she could not avoid the impact on her head and back. “i thought i was dead”, said the woman when recapitulating the sequence from the sanatorium where she is recovering.

The shocking video of the accident suffered by Analía Romero while walking a few meters from Moreno and Catamarca streets, in Rosario, went viral on social networks.

From one moment to the next, a tree fell from its roots and fell on top of Analía, who tried to escape but was unable to evade the impact of the bulky trunk.

“Thank God, I reacted and tried to escape, because if I didn’t I would have grabbed the trunk squarely and killed me“, warned Analía in dialogue with LT8 one day after the accident.

The neighbors of the block had already presented previous complaints before the Municipality due to the state of the trees and the risk of collapse, as detailed in the local media Rosario 3.

Analía Romero spoke with the press after the accident.

“I felt the blow on my back and on the back of the neck”: the testimony of the survivor

“I was walking through Moreno. In that, I heard a noise, I stood still and thought: it’s a branch. But when I turned around I saw that the tree was coming down on me. I tried to run away, but I couldn’t,” said the survivor.

“I felt the blow on my back and the back of the neck. When I fell, the first thing I felt was something coming out of my nose. I thought my head had exploded. And no, it was water,” recapitulated the injured woman.

“In that I see a boy and I asked him for help, because I thought I was dying”he pointed out.

However, Analía Romero did not lose consciousness, according to her statements in the local media.

“I felt my vision blur”

“A policewoman came up right away. Another neighbor also helped me. I asked them not to let me close my eyes. And although at various times I felt that se me nublaba the vistaI made every effort not to close them,” he recalled.

after hearing “the little noises” from the trunk that was beginning to crumble, Analía tried to dodge the blow to no avail.

However, he did not lose faith and at the most critical moment asked God for help.

“He looked at the sky and said: ‘Sir, it’s not my time’. So, God put his hand on my head and gave me one more chance at life, “said the woman, who remarked that from now on she will have to celebrate two birthdays.

