The national taekwondo team is heading to Bulgaria to participate in the international G1 league

Electronic flag – Rabat Today, Wednesday, the national taekwondo team traveled to Bulgaria to participate in the Bulgarian G1 International League, which will be organized from 29-30 April.

According to a communiqué of the Royal University of Taekwondo, of which Al-Alam has a copy, the national delegation will then head to the Jordanian capital, Amman, to participate in the international training organized by the Jordanian Federation, with the participation of the Czech, Bulgarian and Irish teams from Jordan, during the period from 02 to 13 May 2023. .

According to the same report, the national delegation includes Abdelkader Al-Zarouri, coach supervising the national team, in addition to coach Al-Sharnoubi Essam.

As for the female category, it consists of Nuzhat Al-Assal, weighing less than 46 kg, Hala Maryam, weighing less than 62 kg, Safia Saleh, weighing less than 67 kg, Bumah Omaima, weighing less than 73 kg, Donia Saber, weighing less than 73 kg, and Fatima Al-Zahra Abu Faris in Weight more than 73 kg.

While the male category included Hatem Barho weighing less than 54 kg, Hamza Bensaïd weighing less than 58 kg, Wasfi Abdel Basset weighing less than 63 kg, Al-Atawi Mohamed weighing less than 68 kg, Youssef Bouatris weighing less than 80 kg and Sofiane Al-Asbi. Weighing less than 87 kg and Ayoub Al-Basil weighing more than 87 kg.