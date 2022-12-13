ROME – Audi goes beyond the rental of electrified cars or with internal combustion engines, in the short and long term, and with extremely flexible formulas. The Ingolstadt-based house is in fact the only premium brand to launch on the market the possibility of also renting the original accessories which enrich and personalize the equipment of all the models in its range. The new opportunity, active throughout Italy and called “Rental Accessories Freedom”, allows users to have a wide variety of products available without having to buy them.

Accessories ranging from transport solutions, especially for sports equipment, to the comfort and protection of vehicles, from personalizing the look of the cars to communication. Just to give a concrete example, with the arrival of the winter season, the box and the roof ski rack are particularly representative of the rental offer, available in combination with the light alloy roof bars (in case they are not already present on the car).





It should also be noted that all the external devices are completed by a practical and safe anti-theft lock. Among the important features of the original Audi accessories we find the aerodynamics studied ad hoc according to the specific models, the guarantee, the design and assembly by the specialists of the house. Furthermore, Audi offers the user the possibility of redeeming the accessory at the end of the rental period, at a discounted price based on the level of use of the product.

“The avant-garde rental of original Audi accessories – they underline at the headquarters – responds to the needs of flexibility and versatility of both private and business customers, ranging from those who opt for the Audi Value rental formula to users of long-term rental company cars ”. The complete catalog of the original Audi accessories available and the list of service partners participating in the “Accessories Rental Freedom” initiative can be consulted on the official website of the manufacturer. (Maurilio Rigo)