the vice president Cristina Kirchner came out at the crossroads of the statements that former president Mauricio Macri did last night on a television program about the debt with the International Monetary Fund.

Oh really? You’re fucking me! How is the Fund already here? If you brought it daddy… Take charge of something sometime in your life. Oh my God!

It was in response to a tweet from the journalist Lautaro Maislin who transcribed a phrase from the former president. “The Fund, which led to this murderous trap and all this disaster, now that it is here, is going to have to collaborate,” Macri had said during his television appearance on the television program

Oh really? You’re fucking me! How is the Fund already here? If you brought him daddy… Take charge of something sometime in your life. Oh my God! https://t.co/WhbBd0BxZl — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) August 8, 2023





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

