VIDEOS | Police report death of gang member and another captured after confrontation in San Vicente

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that August 7 ended with zero homicides throughout Salvadoran territory.

“We ended on Monday, August 7, with 0 homicides in the country,” the police reiterated from their social networks.

We ended on Monday, August 7, with 0 homicides in the country. pic.twitter.com/Z6Suio4aJv — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) August 8, 2023

This achievement is attributed to the Territorial Control Plan (PCT), launched on June 20, 2019, and to the exception regime that was approved by the Legislative Assembly.

It is worth mentioning that El Salvador is one of the countries that has stood out for its notorious transformation regarding the security provided to the population with the strategies implemented by the current Government, such as the exception regime that came to enhance the actions of the Territorial Control Plan .

President Nayib Bukele highlighted that last July 2023 closed as the safest in the history of El Salvador, according to the annual rate that has remained at 2.2 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the president reported this morning.

«July 2023 closes as the safest month in the entire history of El Salvador. If we annualize the homicide rate from January to July, El Salvador (recently the most dangerous country in the world) would have 2.2 annual homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. The safest country in America », wrote the Salvadoran president on his social networks.

The citizen security plan implemented by the Government continues to record historical data in the reduction of homicidal violence. PNC statistics show that, in four years of this administration, the accumulated number of days without murders is 424.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

