Suicide case was registered in Paz de Ariporo, the victim is an older adult

by admin
Judicial authorities carried out a technical inspection of the body of a man, who was found suspended by the neck inside a house in the Merecure de Paz de Ariporo neighborhood.

The victim of this new suicide case was identified as Jaime Toledo Hernández, 67 years old.

While the police authorities investigate the case, the reasons that led him to make the decision to take his own life are unknown.

Departmental health authorities reiterate to the community in general that they can go for mental health support, at any health entity in the municipality, in order to provide the necessary support.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

