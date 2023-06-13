Home » Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area of ​​Maní
News

Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area of ​​Maní

by admin
Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area of ​​Maní

The man murdered the night before by hit men was identified as Brayan Arley Coba, approximately 39 years old and from Trinidad, when he was at Bar Bahia, in the downtown area of ​​the Maní municipality.

The events occurred at 9:20 pm at Carrera 4 with Calle 17 in the capital of La Bandola, one block from the local Police Station.

The victim was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. Lifeguards from the Volunteer Fire Department moved to the scene, but they could not do anything because when they arrived there were no vital signs.

The police authorities are working to clarify the facts and activated a padlock plan with the collaboration of the National Army, to find those responsible for this act of blood.

It was learned that the victim had recently arrived in the municipality of Maní to work in agricultural work, specifically planting grass.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  breaking latest news: The favor of 'Ocha' Rosado

You may also like

The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province...

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Bimbo died of cancer, at trial managers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy