Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area of ​​Maní

The man murdered the night before by hit men was identified as Brayan Arley Coba, approximately 39 years old and from Trinidad, when he was at Bar Bahia, in the downtown area of ​​the Maní municipality.

The events occurred at 9:20 pm at Carrera 4 with Calle 17 in the capital of La Bandola, one block from the local Police Station.

The victim was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. Lifeguards from the Volunteer Fire Department moved to the scene, but they could not do anything because when they arrived there were no vital signs.

The police authorities are working to clarify the facts and activated a padlock plan with the collaboration of the National Army, to find those responsible for this act of blood.

It was learned that the victim had recently arrived in the municipality of Maní to work in agricultural work, specifically planting grass.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

