Sevilla rules out the signing of Ramos

08/08/2023 and las 17:52 CEST

Víctor Orta, sports director of Sevilla: “There is no possibility that he will play this season for Sevilla”

The 37-year-old Spanish center-back continues without signing for any team after ending his contract with a PSG that decided not to renew the camero

With just a few days left before the official season starts, Sergio Ramos is still without a team and his future is one of the great unknowns. The 37-year-old Spanish central defender was surprisingly released on July 2, the day PSG announced that he was not renewing his contract. The camero then began the search for a new team and Sevilla was one of his main options. A possible return where it all began that has been ruled out.

The sports director of the Nervión team himself has done it. A Víctor Orta who assured in the presentation of Djibril Sow that there is no interest in signing Sergio Ramos, about whom he said that “There is no chance that he will play this season” in his training club. Part of the blame will surely lie with the problem that the club has to complete the registration of its signings. A theme that Orta also touched on.

He regretted that “the start of the competition takes almost all” the clubs of the Spanish League “with problems registering players”since “the market is beginning to move now” that the championship “is about to start”.

The sevillistas, who face Valencia on Friday, have not “registered for the moment any” of their signings or their renewed footballers, although Orta is “very optimistic, because there is a reason to be so”, in that “will be almost all” available.