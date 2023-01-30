Original title: If you want a mechanical watch to have a long life, you must know these 4 common senses!

Author: Wanbiao Watch Exchange

If your mechanical watch always has such and other small problems, and you have to “retire” after using it for three to five years, then you must read this article!

water proof

If it is not a diving watch with a high waterproof level, you must pay attention to the living environment in which you wear it. Water can cause mechanical corrosion, which is very destructive, let alone sea water.

Of course, even a diving watch with a waterproof rating of more than 1,000 kilometers cannot be worn to take a bath or soak in hot springs, because the diving watch is not waterproof and steam will accelerate the aging of the waterproof rubber ring.

Anti-collision

If economic conditions permit, it is advisable to have two or three watches for replacement.

Wear a mechanical watch for static activities and a sports watch for sports. Mechanical watches are driven by mechanical gears and springs. Large movements will damage the movement. In addition, the rotation of the gears will inevitably cause friction. After a long time, it must be lubricated to reduce the wear rate of parts.

Regular inspection and maintenance

Mechanical watches are best maintained every year to check for improper use or water ingress. The hot and humid climate, the accumulation of sweat, rain and turbid air all year round will cause chronic corrosion to mechanical parts, so regular inspection is very important.

Therefore, it is very necessary to check and maintain the mechanical watch regularly every year. At the same time, remember to do a thorough cleaning and maintenance every three years to ensure that the movement can have a good operating environment.

Maintenance of the belt

Sweat and moisture are more damaging to the leather strap, so if you accidentally get it wet, please wipe it dry with a soft absorbent cloth as soon as possible.

In seasons where sweating is easy, the strap can be loosened to improve air permeability, and the dirty metal strap can be cleaned with soap. When the dirt is quite serious, just use a soft brush to gently scrub it (be careful not to wet the watch body for non-waterproof watches).

As long as you do the above four points daily, the life of your watch can reach more than 10 years under normal circumstances. If the maintenance is more meticulous, then more than 15 years will not be a problem.