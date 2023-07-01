In Deputies they received students to celebrate a new edition of the “Change of Roles” program

In the enclosure of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nationthe eighth edition of the Academic-Legislative Training Program was held this Friday the 30th “Changing roles”organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies and International Relations (IEERI) and the Circle of Legislators of the Argentine Nation (CLNA), belonging to the National Congress.

“Change of Roles” is a training activity aimed at sharing with society and with young people in particular, the experience of the legislative field, education and training, to become in the future, protagonists of the new national leadership.

At the beginning, Daniel Basilepresident of the Circle of Legislators of the Argentine Nation, emphasized: “The objective is to unite knowledge with experience.”

In addition, the national deputy (MC) referred to the digital healthobject of debate during this new edition, and maintained: “This is an issue that is going to be imposed on the world, after the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In the same vein, the representative of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) in Argentina, Augustine Aguerreindicated that “the IDB works in Argentina to extend and improve health coverage at all levels” and highlighted: “We have made progress on issues of disability and mental health.”

From the Circle of Legislators of the Argentine Nation, the Secretary of Social Welfare and Health, Cristina Guevara, pondered the work carried out by the university students and valued the “search for consensus”. “Innovation processes in digital health are advancing very quickly, so we should not think about rigid laws but more flexible regulations,” she considered.

At the closing of the session, the deputy fulfilled his mandate and vice president of the Circle of Legislators, Rafael Pascual, called on students to “commit so that, from politics, we can modify the reality of the country and make Argentines live better”. In recognition of the work carried out, diplomas were awarded to the university students who starred in the eighth edition of the “Change of Roles” Program.

Institutions that participated in “Change of Roles”

During the event, officials from the Development Bank for Latin America (CAF), representatives of the Pan American Health Organization and other international organizations also attended; prestigious Argentine universities, both public and private, as well as foreign universities.

In addition, Ambassadors and Diplomats of the accredited missions in our country, national and international authorities, and representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and Senators of the Argentine Nation were part of it.

In parallel to the “Change of Roles” conference, the Institute of Strategic Studies and International Relations (IEERI) held an Open Class in the Delia Parodi Room, within the framework of the new Diploma in Parliamentary Practice and Management together with the Faculty of Legal and Social Sciences from the University of Mendoza.

