[The Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) Korean star Lee Jung Jae, who won the Emmy Award for Leading Actor in a Drama, walked the red carpet with his wealthy girlfriend, Lin Shiling, on the 13th. Sharp-eyed netizens discovered that Lin Shiling bumped into Taiwanese artist Jia Jingwen, and Jia Jingwen’s younger brother Wesley also reposted the photo, which shocked Jia Jingwen when she saw it.

At the 74th Emmy Awards held on the evening of the 13th Western Time, Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy Award for the drama category for “Squid Game”. Before winning the award, he and his girlfriend Lin Shiling walked on the red carpet with their fingers clasped together, wearing a black suit embellished with silver discs, and the iconic short hair looked exceptionally capable; the woman wore a white dress with shaved shoulders, with outstanding temperament.

After seeing Lin Shiling’s photos, many netizens said that they looked very similar to Jia Jingwen, which caused heated discussions. Alyssa Chia’s younger brother Wesley also reposted it on IG, and joked that “Anne is so thick (Taiwanese: Is this okay)”, Alyssa Chia exclaimed “Hey! I jumped when I saw it”, and later changed the word and laughed at herself “Scared to make a typo”, laughing at the netizens.

