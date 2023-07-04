in Roca and Regina there will be two pickets this Tuesday

This Tuesday, July 4, a measure of national force of the Piquetera Unit regrouping will be carried out. There will be cuts and mobilizations in different points of Río Negro and Neuquén, with epicenter in the blockade of the highway bridge that connects Neuquén-Cipolletti.

In the case of Río Negro, there will be demonstrations with total roadblocks andn two neuralgic points, Regina and Roca, both on National Route 22, as confirmed this morning minutes before the measure, since there were modifications.

the picket of Regina will be on Route 22 and intersection with Avenida San Martín starting at 9 in the morning, while Rock; announced the cut in Ruta 22 and Avenida Roca, on the roundabout, at 10 in the morning.

Furthermore, they had anticipated that they would carry out protests in the municipalities of Choele Choel and Lamarque, also in the municipal palace of Roca, but they re-evaluated moving towards the national route.

About the measures of force, At the regional level, they reported that all cuts are for an “indefinite time”, although they did not give further details so far. The protests will take place in different parts of the country.

Cuts in Roca and Regina: what do they claim

in all protests, they demand integral supply to the soup kitchens and work tools, compensatory bonus for inflation, and increase in social programs.

“For four months the national government has not sent food for canteens and picnic areas and failed (…) to send fresh food and supplies for productive projects that take place in the different provinces. Today hunger and adjustment strike ferociously; and the government, while signing agreements with the Paris Club, denies the most basic right to food assistance,” said Norma Dardik, a reference for the Polo Obrero de Río Negro, in dialogue with this outlet this morning.





