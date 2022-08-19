The key points Johan Sebastian Bach

Starting a music festival not specialized in sacred music, with Johan Sebastian Bach’s Passion according to Matthew, as will happen tomorrow, August 20 in Stresa for the 2022 edition of the festival of the same name, is certainly a challenge.

The Matthäus-Passion (BWV 244) is a monument not only of music, but of Western culture. To get closer to the heights of this work, not only from the musical point of view, one can set out on the impervious paths of the text by Hans Blumenberg, which bears the same title as Bach’s oratorio. But this opening recalls another moment (and another monument). Because this year’s Stresa Festival, by the will of its artistic director, Mario Brunello, is inspired by the memory of Pier Paolo Pasolini. And the opening concert is entrusted to the Accademia dell’Annunciata directed by Riccardo Doni, which makes use of soloists such as Vincenzo Capezzuto, Christian Senn, Sara Mingardo and Ars Cantica Choir.

The director of the Academy explains to us that: “This year the artistic director Mario Brunello wanted to focus on the figure of Pasolini who, as we know, had a particular affection for Bach’s music starting from the way he thought, planned and made his film “The Passion according to Matthew”. His desire to have a very strong relationship with that music was evident. The whole festival therefore focuses on the relationship between Pasolini and music ”.

Basically, in this version of Bach’s oratorio something Pasolini is announced: fidelity to the text and at the same time openness to unconventional possibilities of interpretation. “This version – adds Doni – wanted to be completely made in Italy (even Pasolini’s film was shot among the stones of Matera, after all, ed). We did not go looking for the evangelists and the lower ones who play the part of Christ beyond the Alps as is normally done. We wanted to search for a somewhat particular character for the figure of the Evangelist. This character is Vincenzo Capezzuto who is a dancer and singer, a complete artist. He has a special voice and tells this story of the Gospel according to Matthew in a simple and popular way, with some “affection” a little more Mediterranean. This is a peculiarity of the Passion we are presenting. “

Even the version that is represented is not the “traditional” one. In fact, Doni explains: “In these hard times, we found a version, that of Dominique Sourisse, a composer musicologist, which seemed particularly interesting to us. Sourisse made this version in which the vocal parts, the two choirs, were absolutely not touched. However, the orchestral part has been revised. So there will be only one orchestra and not two and the accompaniment of the second choir is entrusted to the winds. There is a wealth of tools that does not detract from the original version ”. Obviously Doni immediately warns the risk of raised eyebrows and specifies: “It is not an interpretation according to historical philological canons. However, we know that the vocal and instrumental ensembles in the performances of these speakers could be very varied, with solutions sometimes dictated by availability. There was some kind of craftsmanship. After Bach’s first performance there is no rehearsal of other performances. There are continuous researches that show how in other places where the possibilities of the Tomaskirche in Leipzig were not available, the most varied solutions were adopted ”.