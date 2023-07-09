Independence Day festivities: parades, traditional hot chocolate and a race

This Sunday July 9th Independence Day is commemorated in Argentina, a date that is more than important for the history of the country since it celebrates the 207th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the United Province of the Río de la Plata of the Spanish monarchy.

That is why, to celebrate and commemorate the moment in which the country declared itself as a “free and independent nation”throughout the day there will be different festivities and activities in honor of the date, including a race, visits to museums and parades.

Traditional “patriotic chocolate” in Tucumán – Télam

In this way, in the City of Buenos Aires will take place a 9 kilometer race through the woods of Palermowhich had a large turnout of athletes despite the fact that the weather is not good, presenting a cool and cloudy day.

Also, the National historical museum make a special guided tour for the sample “Time of Revolution”which seeks to understand that founding stage of Argentine and American history, going through various themes, spaces and characters.

July 9, 1816: Belgrano’s idea of ​​an Inca monarchy

In the case of the sample, which is with free entrancethe agenda will begin at 11 a.m. with the presentation of the music band of the Argentine Naval Prefecture, together with the distribution of hot chocolate and churros at the Museum headquarters located at Defense 1600 in the neighborhood of San Telmo. Half an hour later, at 11:30 a.m., the guided tour will begin.

For its part, in the Buenos Aires city of Bahía Blanca starting at 11 a.m. there will be an act headed by Mayor Héctor Gay that will feature a military civic parade in which 135 institutions will participate, according to community spokespersons, represented by delegations on foot, by motorcycle or car, on horseback and in the company of scouts and explorers.

At the same time, Rosario will commemorate this date with a great popular festival, which will include a parade, musical shows, fairs, gastronomy and an exhibition of vintage cars, with free and free entryin front of the monument to General Manuel Belgrano and next to the flagpole of Parque de la Independencia on Boulevard Oroño and Avenida Lugones.

Electoral July 9: Larreta and Bullrich organize acts

Like every year in San Miguel de Tucumancradle of Independence, the municipality organized the Vigil at the gates of the Historic House. It began on Saturday, July 8 at 11:00 p.m. and included the participation of national, provincial, and municipal authorities.

During the ceremony, and in the presence of the image of the Virgin of La Merced, General of the Argentine Army and Patron Saint of the Tucumans, the Music Band of the Military Lyceum Gregorio Aráoz de Lamadrid. Immediately afterwards, at midnight the National Anthem was sung, to receive Independence Day.

Likewise, within the framework of the celebrations for the 207th anniversary of Independence, the “Independence Gala”a special performance by the Orquesta Estable at the Teatro San Martín, at which time the governor was present Juan Manzur.

Juan Manzur during the flag-raising ceremony in the Plaza Independencia in San Miguel de Tucumán – Télam

“As every year we come to the Independence Gala in our San Martín theater with the Stable Orchestra of the province, made up of top-level musicians celebrating the previous to the celebrations of the birth of Argentinahere in Tucumán,” the official told the press.

To accompany the patriotic festivities, the Artisan Fair and the Gourmet Fair, organized by the municipality. At the same time, there will be patriotic chocolate on the esplanade of the Tucuman Government House to then hoist the flag on the mast of the aforementioned square.

Google dedicated a tribute to Argentina for July 9

The renowned company specializing in digital products and services paid tribute to the country on Independence Day and dedicated its famous “Doodle”which is a temporary alteration that they make to the logo of their main page in reference to different celebrations, parties and historical events.

“Doodle” for the Independence Day in Argentina.

In this way, it is possible to see in the search engine an image of the Tucuman Houseplace where 207 years ago the Declaration of Independence was signed through which the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata broke their relationship with the crown of Spain.

