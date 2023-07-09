Independence Day was celebrated with a light blue and white parade

With a patriotic parade, this Sunday morning the city of Roca commemorated the National Independence Day with the presence of the mayor María Emilia Soria and municipal authorities.

The act of July 9 began at 10 hours with the Te Deum in the Cathedral of Nuestra Señora del Cármen and later, the attendees went to Avenida Roca y Miter. There the hoisting of the National Pavilion on the mast was carried out.

Despite the low temperatures, there was participation of neighbors, officials from different municipal areas and institutional references.

July 9, national holiday

every july 9 It is celebrated as a national holiday in Argentina. It is an irremovable holiday and this year it fell on a Sunday, the day most workers rest.

The declaration of Argentine independence took place on July 9, 1816 in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán.

The Declaration of Independence Act was signed by a group of representatives of the provinces that made up the territory of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata. They met in the Congress of Tucumán to make the historic decision to proclaim the independence of Argentina from the Spanish monarchy.

Among the signatories were John Jose Step, Manuel Belgrano, John Jose Castelli, and Bernardino Rivadaviaamong others.





