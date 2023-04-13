Olive Independent press on with the goal of reaching the playoffs, and on a special night for their captain, Fernando Martina, visit to Regatas Corrientes. “El Gringo” is playing his 700th game in the National Basketball League.

👏 Fernando Martina reached 7⃣0⃣0⃣ official matches in La Liga! 🏀 Congratulations Fer! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zU9gqmSyVp – The League (@LigaNacional) April 13, 2023

At 41, the Cordoba enrolls in the high-permanence club in the elite. He was among the 36 players with the most presence in the history of the competition. Martina, with the Ciclista de Junín jersey, made her debut in the National League on October 6, 2005, playing against Deportivo Madryn. “El Gringo” was champion of the 2015/16 National League with San Lorenzo.

The cast led by Martín González comes from losing on Monday in Formosa with La Unión (78-70) and fell to 13th place in the standings, and for now is out of Reclassification. Regatas is eighth in the table, with 20 wins and 15 losses.

In the first leg, in Oliva, the team from Corrientes won 87-80.

