Intense search for an escaped inmate at U11 in Neuquén: he broke the perimeter fence

Around this time, an intense search began to find Edgardo Daniel Alan Brianthe, an escaped inmate from Detention Unit No. 11 in Neuquén.

The chief commissioner, Ricardo Caro, director of Detention Units, explained that the person was in the pre-exit sector. The leak was detected around 1:20 p.m.

The prison agent who works in that place warned him. “The cameras were checked and it could be seen that this man escaped damaging a wire fence in the lower part“Caro informed RÍO NEGRO.

The fugitive was in a pre-graduation sector, which has been in operation since last year. “It is a place where inmates who have already evolved in their sentence are prepared, that meet certain requirements and that have been evaluated by an extraordinary meeting to enjoy this benefit. They are individual houses where four inmates share. The most assimilated to a free medium. There is a penitentiary who is there, not as a custodian, but as a guide,” the senior commissioner described.

The security measure “in this place is the perimeter wire and the self-discipline of those who stay there”, for which he clarified that “It’s not that he jumped over walls or escaped from pavilions.”

Raking tasks were carried out with police personnel and with dogs.

Ricardo Caro pointed out that the escaped man was less than a year away from serving his sentence. he is accused for robbery and possession of weapons.

“It is not a maximum security sector, because it is self-disciplined.. The man was in the preparatory stage to live in freedom. He abused his trust and violated the regulations that he himself agreed to move into that sector, “he said.

From the Neuquén Police, they reported that the person is 23 years old and is of Argentine nationality. He is 1.77 meters tall, has a slim physical build, fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.



