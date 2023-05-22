Citroën Mehari turns 55…

Il May 16, 1968, 55 years agoin the midst of the protests of the French student movement, Citroën presented his new vehicle in the field from Golf de Deauville: La Mehari. An atypical pickup that offered from 28 to 32 HP, with an ABS plastic body (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), designed by Roland de La Poype. Built on the Dyane 6 platform, it was presented under the name at launch Diane 6 Mehari. Produced for almost 20 years, from 1968 to 1987, was built in 144,953 units (including 1,213 Mehari 4×4), a surprising success for this original vehicle. The Mehari was produced, for the most part, in Citroën’s Forest plant in Belgium, but also in seven other plants in France, Spain and Portugal.

Citroën Mehari: 55 years old and always a source of inspiration, press office source

A vehicle for all terrains and for all seasons

the name of the Mehari it comes from male name mehariwhich is the name given to the dromedaries in North Africa and the Sahara. These animals are known for their ability to face i off-road trails, their resistance and their sobriety. The mehari is capable of carrying both cargo and passengers over long distances. This name is therefore very representative of the Citroën Mehari model, known for its adaptation to all terrains. It is a vehicle with many capabilities.

From the outside, the Mehari doesn’t look like an all-weather one because it looks more like a small convertible used on summer holidays. Thanks to a winter cover, the car is completely airtight, making it usable all year round.

Practical, modular and economical

The Mehari is highly modularIndeed, part of its floor can be transformed into a backrest, which allows it to add two rear seats and thus accommodate up to 4 passengers. It can be used in a wide range of situations, carrying both cargo and passengers.

The bodywork is equipped with only 11 easily repairable components and can be cleaned with a single jet of water both inside and out. This makes the car easy to maintain and economical for customers.

An authentic childhood memory for an entire generation, this atypical, modular and economical concept, designed with modern materials for the time and an innovative bodywork, has become a true automotive icon over the years.

Three legendary versions



Despite being produced for almost 20 years, the Mehari has had only three different versions, including two limited editions. In 1983 two special editions were launched: the Mehari plage, with a holiday look and a bright yellow colour, sold in Spain and Portugal. In April 1983, the Mehari Azure it was launched on the French, Italian and Portuguese markets in only 700 units. In 1979, Citroën introduced a new variant with the version 4×4which offered a freedom that is still almost unmatched today.

A particularly diverse career



The Mehari is a vehicle of particular interest for public administrations such as the police, customs, airports, racetracks and many others, but also for shopkeepers, artisans and private individuals. He had the opportunity to have a long career with the French Army, which ordered a total of 11,457 Meharis between 1972 and 1987.

The Mehari 4×4 has also had a career in medical assistance on the roads around the world. It participated in the Paris-Dakar Rally Raid in 1980, in which ten Mehari 4x4s were hired to provide medical assistance en route.

Finally, Mehari has had a great film career, mainly thanks to the famous film The Constable of Saint Tropez with Louis de Funès.