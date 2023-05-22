Home » Casadei drags Italy to the Under 20 World Cup: beat Brazil! | Nationals
Casadei drags Italy to the Under 20 World Cup: beat Brazil! | Nationals

Casadei drags Italy to the Under 20 World Cup: beat Brazil! | Nationals

Good first for Italy at the Under 20 World Cup. The Azzurrini win 3-2 against Brazil all’Malvinas Argentinas Stadium of Mendoza. The man of the match is the midfielder Casadei (ex Inter), author of the assist for Prati’s advantage and two goals (on Pafundi’s assist and rigor) which brings Nunziata’s national team up 3-0 in the first half. Then in the second half the green and gold shorten the distance with the Marcos Leonardo brace.

In the other match of group D Nigeria beat the Dominican Republic 2-1.

Under 20 World Cup – First day

Italy-Brazil 3-2

GOAL: 11′ Prati (I), 28′ and 35′ pen. Casadei (I), 72′ and 87′ Marcos Leonardo (B).

Nigeria-Dominican Republic 2-1

GOAL: 23′ right. Azcona (RD), 31′ out. De Pena (RD), 71′ Laval (N).

RANKING: Italy 3, Nigeria 3; Brazil 0, Dominican Republic 0.

CALENDAR:
Wednesday 24th May
Italy-Nigeria (20.00 Italian time)
Brazil-Dominican Republic

Saturday 27 May
Italy-Dominican Republic (20.00 Italian time).
Brazil-Nigeria.

