Intercos has been collaborating with international research institutions and universities for several years. However, the possibility of interacting with Italian universities with a high scientific profile allows the development of innovative projects made in Italy. In particular, the University of Milan Bicocca offers the co-presence of interdisciplinary departments that cover all the scientific areas of interest for cosmetics with a strong and historical aptitude for collaboration with leading companies in various sectors ». Gabriele Depta, Intercos global R&D director, takes stock of the Joint Lab project carried out with Bicocca University almost a year after its departure.

The initiative, of which Depta is responsible, was born last November with an investment of about one million euros and involves the collaboration of university researchers and those of the laboratories of the Lombard cosmetic company – which formulates and produces for beauty brands of around the world by investing 5% of its turnover annually in R&D (367.9 million euros, up 17% in the first six months of 2022) – to develop research and innovation projects in the field of cosmetic raw materials and development of new technologies.

“Four laboratories have been set up on the Monza campus, intended exclusively for the project, with state-of-the-art equipment for the creation of prototypes and their characterization, available for joint use by all Joint Lab researchers – continues Depta -. At the moment university departments are involved including medicine and surgery, biotechnology and biosciences, materials science, environmental and earth sciences for a total of about 60 researchers, 20 of which from Bicocca and 40 from Intercos. The number of people involved will vary over time according to the complexity and number of projects that will be tackled ». An opportunity also for students who can be included in the staff of the laboratories of the Agrate Brianza group.