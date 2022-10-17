At 10 am on Wednesday 19 October 2022 the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform reopens for dealers to book incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles. The MISE announces it.

For the concessions, the Ministry of Economic Development makes an additional 20 million euros available for the year 2022, as required by the simplification decree.

The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a brand new electric vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with scrapping.