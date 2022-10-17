Home Business Eco-bonus for electric bikes and motorcycles: here’s how it works, equipment and maximum percentage discount
Business

Eco-bonus for electric bikes and motorcycles: here’s how it works, equipment and maximum percentage discount

by admin
Eco-bonus for electric bikes and motorcycles: here’s how it works, equipment and maximum percentage discount

At 10 am on Wednesday 19 October 2022 the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform reopens for dealers to book incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles. The MISE announces it.

For the concessions, the Ministry of Economic Development makes an additional 20 million euros available for the year 2022, as required by the simplification decree.

The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a brand new electric vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with scrapping.

See also  10-year BTP rate breaks through the wall 4%, yield at the top since January 2014

You may also like

Economists Now Expect U.S. Recession and Job Loss...

Peugeot is betting on the original format of...

Gujing Gongjiu’s intraday limit-down market value evaporated by...

University, Federico II inaugurates the new Scampia pole

BMW to move UK MINI EV production to...

Rising prices, 76% of Italians worried and “ill”...

OnePlus “Refueling Day” is launched today with OnePlus...

Piazza Affari starts at the beginning of the...

After the approval of CDFG and Wangfujing duty-free...

FCA Bank presents the new Drivalia brand at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy