Objects IV Life, a clothing brand created by American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, officially landed in MACHINE-A Shanghai flagship store this season, which is also the first offline presentation of Objects IV Life in mainland China. Objects IV Life was co-founded by Daniel Arsham and Tomorrow Group CEO Stefano Martinetto. Daniel extends his concept of artistic creation to clothing design, archaeological remains of the present in the future world, and rejuvenates materials with strong time imprints.

Objects IV Life wanted to create a more creative and uniformed wardrobe with basics. All garments are designed in studios in New York and London, produced in Portugal and Los Angeles, and the metal fittings on the garments are custom-made in Italy. The denim is washed and aged, and the recycled metal is polished to a mottled print. The Chapter 001 collection that debuts this time includes functional outerwear such as cargo jackets, denim jackets, chinos hoodies and chinos shirt jackets. The jeans are available in wide-leg, straight-leg and loose-fitting, and in a variety of colors such as pale pink, powder blue, patina, and coal. In addition, the collection includes canvas rectangular tote bags, steel-toed military boots, accessories such as hats and keys, as well as T-Shirts and hoodies.

At the same time, during the Shanghai Contemporary Art Week, MACHINE-A Shanghai flagship store also cooperated with Objects IV Life by Daniel Arsham to present a one-month artistic creative project. Through the perspective of Objects IV Life, combined with the rich blue tones of the series, Daniel Arsham’s ethereal Zen mini-garden is displayed in different forms in the storefront of MACHINE-A Shanghai.

MACHINE-A

Building 2, No. 74 Yuyao Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai