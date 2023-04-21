Miranda brought up a song with Chano and presented his album of collaborations

Miranda returned to the fray this year with new versions of his greatest hits on the album “Hotel Miranda”in which prominent artists of different genres collaborate.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



After the participation of Lali Espósito, Cristian Castro, María Becerra, Emilia Mernes, Bandalos Chinos and Catriel, it was time to Chano Charpentier.

The Tan Biónica singer recorded “Mentía” together with Ale Sergi and Juliana Gattas, a song that originally came out in 2009 on the album “Es imposible”.

The version was well received by the public. unlike some of the other songs on the album that divided the waters. The theme was adapted to Chano’s style and at times could pass as a song he wrote.





Along with the release of «Mentía», the rest of «Hotel Miranda» came out, with the exception of two songs that will see the light in May.

One will be in collaboration with Andres Calamaro and the other with Emmanuel Horvilleur and Juan Ingaramo. It has not yet been revealed which songs they reversed with each one.

name this movie pic.twitter.com/C8y4IIw6ie — Emmanuel Horvilleur (@emmahorvilleur1) April 20, 2023



