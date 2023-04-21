Home » Miranda brought up a song with Chano and presented his album of collaborations
Entertainment

Miranda brought up a song with Chano and presented his album of collaborations

by admin
Miranda brought up a song with Chano and presented his album of collaborations

Miranda returned to the fray this year with new versions of his greatest hits on the album “Hotel Miranda”in which prominent artists of different genres collaborate.

After the participation of Lali Espósito, Cristian Castro, María Becerra, Emilia Mernes, Bandalos Chinos and Catriel, it was time to Chano Charpentier.

The Tan Biónica singer recorded “Mentía” together with Ale Sergi and Juliana Gattas, a song that originally came out in 2009 on the album “Es imposible”.

The version was well received by the public. unlike some of the other songs on the album that divided the waters. The theme was adapted to Chano’s style and at times could pass as a song he wrote.


Along with the release of «Mentía», the rest of «Hotel Miranda» came out, with the exception of two songs that will see the light in May.

One will be in collaboration with Andres Calamaro and the other with Emmanuel Horvilleur and Juan Ingaramo. It has not yet been revealed which songs they reversed with each one.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  ◤Drama Department◢ After a year, Yang Zijing and Boran return with love | China Press

You may also like

Video: This is how they steal in Parque...

After 7 months without meetings, the CGT came...

Viedma received a renowned specialist in nutrition and...

Salsipuedes: they denounce that children are mistreated and...

All 110 imported films of the Beijing International...

Father Grassi, convicted of child sexual abuse, could...

WeChat Mysteriously Updated Netizens Discovered a New Feature:...

The journalist Francisco “Tito” Juárez died, a passionate...

Highway Police: what documents are valid to circulate...

Marcela Pagano against Eduardo Feinmann for the rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy