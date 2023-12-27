Home » Introducing MUJI’s New Air Sofa: Comfort and Convenience Combined
MUJI Releases New “Air Sofa” Product

Lifestyle brand MUJI continues to innovate with its latest release, the new “air sofa” product. The sleek and modern design features dimensions of 95cm wide, 95cm deep, and 72.5cm high. The exterior is made of 100% polyester fiber, while the interior is filled with inflatables, and an air pump comes with the sofa.

This innovative air sofa offers numerous benefits to users. It allows for the adjustment of the amount of air based on individual comfort preferences. Additionally, its lightweight and inflatable interior make it easy to move and clean. When not in use, the sofa can be deflated and easily stored.

The MUJI Air Sofa comes in three colors: gray, yellow, and green. It is set to go on sale in 16 designated MUJI stores including Sapporo PARCO, Ginza, and Tokyo Ariake on December 30, with further availability on January 11, 2024. It will be offered in all MUJI stores in Japan and is priced at ¥9,990 yen.

With its practical and versatile design, the MUJI Air Sofa is sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release.

