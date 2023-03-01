Home Entertainment Inventory of Wu Xiubo’s capital territory Wu Xiubo’s 30 million shares in the company’s name were frozen Wu Xiubo’s son’s domestic violence-DoNews
Entertainment

Today, a netizen posted a long article accusing Wu Xiubo’s son Wu Han of domestic violence, saying that during the five months he was in love with him, the other party frequently beat people and insulted her with words. Previously, Wu Xiubo said in an interview that Wu Han was very much like himself, “almost exactly the same”.

The Tianyancha App shows that 6 of the 12 companies associated with Wu Xiubo are surviving, including Changxing Zhuoyi Film and Television Culture Studio (Limited Partnership), Changxing Jiongyuan Film and Television Culture Studio (Limited Partnership), Horgos Buer Culture Media Co., Ltd., Happy Blue Ocean Film and Television Culture Group Co., Ltd., etc. Among them, Wu Xiubo served as the executive partner of two studios, served as a supervisor of one company, and held shares in five companies. Risk information shows that Horgos Buer Culture Media Co., Ltd., which is 99% owned by Wu Xiubo, has equity freeze information, and its 30 million yuan equity in Beijing Jisheng Film Co., Ltd. has been frozen.

