Iran transfers 5 US prisoners to house arrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has transferred five Iranian-American prisoners from prison to house arrest, US officials said Thursday. For months, Tehran has been suggesting a prisoner exchange with the United States and the handing over of billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.

Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press, saying the move to house arrest marks “a significant initial step toward fulfilling the deal.”

Iran acknowledged that the deal includes $6 to $7 billion frozen in South Korea. The UN mission said the money will be transferred to Qatar before being sent to Iran if the deal is fulfilled.

This complex multinational agreement has been achieved amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Washington is amassing forces in the Persian Gulf with the possibility of its armed soldiers boarding and guarding commercial ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world‘s oil trade passes.

It is not yet clear if it is guaranteed that the transferred prisoners will return home. In recent months, Iran has exaggerated progress in talks, likely brokered by Oman and Qatar, over a potential exchange.

In March, the United States claimed that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks that a swap deal was close were a “cruel lie.”

American lawyer Jared Genser identified three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz. Genser, who has represented Namazi, did not identify the other two. The five will likely be staying under guard in a hotel until they possibly leave Iran, Genser added.

“Iran’s decision to transfer the American hostages from Evin prison to house arrest is an important development,” Genser said in a statement. “While I hope this is the first step towards his release, at best it is the beginning of the end and nothing more. But there are no guarantees of what will happen from now on.