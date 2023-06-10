IRON SAVIOR – Release lyric video for album title track from forthcoming album

The Hamburg power metal band IRON SAVIOR has announced a brand new studio album for October 6th, 2023! Firestar will be released via AFM Records, pre-orders are already open!

In order to shorten your waiting time for the upcoming long player, the band is presenting a lyric video for the album title track of the same name, a brilliant neckbreaker that, with its rapid tempo of 176 bpm, is one of the fastest songs in Iron Savior history. Singer and guitarist Piet Sielck promises: “The power of the debut combined with the energy of Condition Red and an extraordinarily powerful old-school-meets-modern-soundscapes production, Firestar will blast at you and won’t leave your players for a long time . Promised!”

You can now see the clip for “Firestar” here:

On their upcoming album, the band skillfully combines influences from hard rock to pop, which have been calibrated with the typical Iron Savior virtues of heavy metal. But sometimes pure coincidences or supposedly inconspicuous little things decide whether a very good album suddenly becomes an outstanding work. In the case of Firestar, it came as a real surprise even to Piet Sielck that the new songs top the material on the strong 2020 album Skycrest. Actually, the cornerstones of the upcoming album were already set and pointed to a successful production in the usual framework.

But then everything turned out differently: “Shortly before the end of the recording, the muse kissed me out of the blue. Within a very short time I wrote two more songs out of nothing and spontaneously changed a third track. Suddenly, Firestar even went a step further,” says Sielck, who admits that this unexpected creative boost “triggered great emotions in him.”

With Firestar, IRON SAVIOR has managed to create an outstanding studio album for which Felipe Machado Franco, who has been working together with Iron Savior since the band was founded in 2011, once again created an impressive cover artwork. The powerful production from Hamburg’s Powerhouse Studio also fits in with this, including keyboard parts cleverly placed in the overall sound as well as the anthemic background choirs, contributed by Sielck’s 17-year-old daughter Frida and her boyfriend. As the first single proves, Firestar will burn in many ways!

Firestar Tracklist:

01. The Titan

02. Curse of the Machinery

03. In the Realm of Heavy Metal

04. Demise of the Tyrant

05. Firestar

06. Through the Fires of Hell

07. Mask, Cloak and Sword

08. Across the Wastelands

09. Rising from Ashes

10. Nothing Is Forever

11. Together as One

IRON SAVIOR Live:

09.06.23 Hellpdays, Olmutz (CZ)

30.06.23 Midalidare, Rock in the Vine Valley (BGR)

01.07.23 Fahrendorf Open Air, Fahrendorf (D)

August 26, 2023 Steel Fest, Stalowa Wola (POL)

02.09.23 1000Fryd, Aalborg tba (DK)

09.09.23 Kubana, Siegburg (D)

IRON SAVIOR sind:

Piet Sielck (vocals, guitar)

Joachim “Piesel” Küstner (guitar)

Jan S. Eckert (Bass)

Patrick Klose (drums)

