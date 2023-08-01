Is it Possible for Idols to Transition into Actors? Criticism Surfaces Over Hwang Min-hyun’s Acting in New Drama

Is it really impossible for an idol to transform into an actor? Hwang Minhyun’s new drama was complained about his poor acting skills

On the evening of July 31st, the TV series “Useless Lies” starring actors Kim So-hyun and Hwang Min-hyun was officially broadcast. However, the response after the show aired was not as good as expected, leaving people disappointed.

After the first episode of the show, Korean netizens flooded social media platforms with comments regarding Hwang Min-hyun’s acting skills. Many expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that his acting skills were inadequate and he couldn’t fully embody the characters and plot, making it difficult for viewers to become engaged. As a result, the plot was perceived as boring, and there was sympathy for the lead actress, Kim So-hyun.

The audience rating for the first episode of the show was 2.89%, a disappointing result that fell short of expectations. Taking into consideration the negative comments from netizens, it seems unlikely that the second episode will see a significant increase in ratings unless the plot becomes more enticing. There is also the possibility that subsequent episodes might not fare as well as the first, leaving the overall ratings unclear.

Hwang Minhyun, the leading actor, is an idol-turned-actor. Many people expressed disapproval of his acting skills, questioning why an idol with such poor acting abilities was given the leading role. However, it is important to note that this is not Hwang Min-hyun’s first acting experience. He has appeared in several films and television dramas before, including the recently concluded “Resurrection”. Despite this, the audience still feels that his acting has not improved. Some even commented that Kim So-hyun is the only one with notable acting skills in the entire series, but she cannot carry the show alone, raising concerns about future ratings.

This situation prompts us to reflect on whether it is truly impossible for an idol to successfully transition into an actor. There have been successful cases in the past, such as Li Junhao, Do Kyungsoo, and Jiang Hana, who all started as idols and later became acclaimed actors, even winning numerous acting awards. It is crucial to remember that improving acting skills requires extensive practice and understanding of the characters portrayed, and mere enthusiasm is not enough.

As the show continues to air, it remains to be seen whether the ratings will improve and if Hwang Min-hyun’s acting skills will receive more positive feedback. Only time will tell if this idol-turned-actor can defy the disappointment of the first episode and prove his talent on screen.

Original title: Is it really impossible for an idol to transform into an actor? Hwang Minhyun’s new drama was complained about his poor acting skills

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

