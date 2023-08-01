Expanding Horizons: A Look at the Young Players’ Skills on the Green Field at the “Five-Star Glory” Youth Football Championship

Young Players Showcase Their Skills at “Five-Star Glory” Youth Football Championship

Shanghai, China – The highly anticipated third edition of the “Five-Star Glory” Youth Football Championship kicked off at the Baisha Park Football Stadium in Baoshan District, Shanghai. This year, the championship, organized by China Sports Daily News, will take place at the Shanghai Citizens Sports Park from July 30th to August 12th.

Following the grouping method of the previous “Silver Plate Group” and “Gold Plate Group,” young football enthusiasts from all around China will gather and compete on the lush green fields. The championship aims to foster communication and friendly competition among the talented players.

Notably, this year’s competition witnessed a significant increase in participation from teams outside of Shanghai. In an effort to cultivate football talent at the grassroots level and showcase the country’s diverse football culture, the organizing committee invited two teams from the “Village Super League” youth team in Guizhou and the Chang’an Middle School team in Yecheng County, Xinjiang.

Established in 2018, the “Five-Star Glory” Youth Football Championship has rapidly grown in prominence. The first two editions were held in Shanghai Oriental Green Boat and Suzhou Taihu Tourist Resort in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Today, it has become one of the largest youth football events in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Looking ahead, the organizers have exciting plans to enhance the event’s interaction on new media platforms. As part of the upgrades, winners of the short video solicitation event will have the unique opportunity to act as Chinese Super League caddies, accompanying their favorite players at either Shanghai Stadium or Pudong Football Stadium.

Football enthusiasts and supporters eagerly await the thrilling matches and remarkable talent that will be on display during the “Five-Star Glory” Youth Football Championship. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting event!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

