Is Jey Mammon coming back to TV?

At the exit of a restaurant, the renowned musician, singer and conductor, who was denounced by his ex-partner, Lucas Welcomeby sexual abuse when he was younger, he talked about his future job. The question that arises is if she returns to Morfi’s Rock.

Mammon’s property He was intercepted by a journalistic team and in response to the request he said: “Soon” I’ll be back. TV is my place so soon we will return to TV, obviously.

In addition, he was consulted about Lucas Benvenuto and his possible call to the Dancing. In this regard, Jey emphasized: “I don’t think of that. Thank you!”.

