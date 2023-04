The First Sentencing Court of Santa Tecla sentenced a subject accused by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of the crime of extortion to a sentence of 13 years in prison.

According to the authorities, in February 2022, Ramón Alexander Hércules Arrollo entered a Santa Tecla business, threatening the owner with death and demanding $10 in rent.

Following the victim’s complaint, the police coordinated a controlled delivery of the money, catching the accused red-handed when he received it.