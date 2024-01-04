DOM recovers main streets of Jucuarán and more projects are announced in the urban area

Authorities that make up the Expanded Security Cabinet provided a general assessment of the results of the security plans implemented by the government to combat gangs.

According to the information provided by the director of the National Civil Police, Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, these results have been irrefutable and conclusive for the State to have taken full control of the communities that were previously besieged by terrorist groups.

According to police statistics, during the period from March 27, 2022 to December 31, 2023, 75,163 gang members have been captured. Likewise, more than 7,000 vehicles, more than 18,900 cell phones, and more than 3,600 firearms have been seized from terrorist groups, of which 333 are for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

“Our mission is to guarantee order and security, protect the lives and property of Salvadorans and that in the execution of the Territorial Control Plan led by the President of the Republic we can inform the Salvadoran people that the results are irrefutable,” said the police chief.

Arriaza Chicas also highlighted the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants, which was reduced in this government to 2.4%, while the country had records of up to 106 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in previous governments.

2023 was the safest year in the history of El Salvador: – Homicides in the year: 154 – Homicide rate per 100 thousand inhabitants: 2.4 – Daily average of homicides: 0.4 – 94.8% of homicides are solved. Our @Director_PNC along with the officials who… pic.twitter.com/UIvoW5CVxX — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) January 3, 2024

SECURITY MINISTER: TODAY, THE STATE CONTROLS THE TERRITORIES

Thanks to the frontal combat against the gangs, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, assured that the State is the one that has control of all the territories that were previously under the criminal actions of the gangs.

“Today, the State has control of the territory, and we are going to fight with all the tools we have against any criminal, terrorist, gang or other organization that wants to usurp functions of the State,” he noted.

The official assured that thanks to these results, both teachers and health personnel can enter medical care and educational centers with complete peace of mind without fear of gang siege.

«That is why it is important to have resolved the problem of insecurity. “This would not have been possible without the leadership of President (Nayib) Bukele,” he commented.

