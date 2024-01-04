Home » Suspect arrested in murder of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto in Texas and her boyfriend
In San Antonio, Texas, police have reported the arrest of a suspect in the murders of teenager Savanah Soto, who was nine months pregnant, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. The bodies of Soto and Guerra were found with gunshot wounds in a car parked near a San Antonio apartment complex on December 26.

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the case. Additionally, Preciado’s father, Ramon Preciado, has also been arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son “move the bodies.”

The case has been classified as a capital murder “due to the death of a fetus,” according to San Antonio police Lt. Michelle Ramos. Police have indicated that the murders may have been related to a narcotics deal gone bad.

The arrests come after days of public appeals for information and the release of surveillance video capturing a pickup truck and the victims’ vehicle approaching each other in the area where the bodies were found. According to San Antonio Police Sergeant Washington Moscoso, key evidence collected at the scene, including Soto’s cell phone, allowed authorities to obtain information that ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects.

Soto was pregnant and past her due date when she was reported missing by her family after missing a doctor’s appointment. Guerra was Soto’s boyfriend, according to family members.

Details about legal representation for Christopher Preciado and Ramon Preciado were not available at the time of reporting.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus described the crime scene as “very, very disconcerting,” and expressed hope that more charges may be pending in the case. This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are continuing to work to determine the details of the case.

