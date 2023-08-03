Home » Is loneliness an epidemic? Companion robots offer a solution
Entertainment

Is loneliness an epidemic? Companion robots offer a solution

by admin
Is loneliness an epidemic? Companion robots offer a solution

The number of people seemingly entranced by their mobile phones or computers, their eyes glued to screens and oblivious to everything around them, might make a cynic think that social isolation is self-inflicted.

According to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the nation’s top public health officer, Americans are facing an epidemic of loneliness, leading to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and death. early.

There is even something like a loneliness economy, among others, with apartments for single people, increased pet ownership and single-serving food products.

This trend is not only seen in the United States. A 2023 survey found that Belgians are feeling increasingly lonely, while Britain is holding a government-funded loneliness awareness week.

Is loneliness an epidemic? Companion robots offer a solution

The internet and social media, or their misuse and dependency, have been blamed for the rise in loneliness, and the recent rise of so-called generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots is seen as likely to worsen things before improving them.

“Right now, all the evidence points to the fact that the best solution is to have a real friend,” says American Murali Doraiswamy, professor of Psychiatry and Geriatrics at Duke University, in research published in the journal Science Robotics.

However, Doraiswamy and his colleagues at Duke, Auckland and Cornell universities believe that AI-enhanced robots could one day help alleviate the epidemic of loneliness.

“Until society prioritizes social connection and caring for the elderly, robots are a solution for the millions of isolated people who have no other solutions,” says Doraiswamy.

See also  Rabbit Leap Happy New Year Encounter PopSockets Bubble Sao x Melting Sadness Year of the Rabbit Joint Series Limited Listing

So-called large language models, like those seen in ChatGPT, could mean robots capable of “chatting” with their owners.

“Still, you have to be careful to build in rules to ensure that these are ethical and trustworthy,” says Elizabeth Broadbent, an academic specializing in robotics at the University of Auckland.

You may also like

The reasons behind the rise in dollar prices

Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Maelo Ruiz Concert Claims...

Zhang Yimou Returns with Realistic Themes in ‘Sturdy...

What barriers exist to work and breastfeed?

The sinister world of shadows and secrets of...

New Balance Releases New Colorway of Warped Runner:...

Valleverde growing with the business of young people

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “interceded” in the cross between...

Adrián Uribe Faces Labor Lawsuit for Unfair Dismissal...

Mac Miller x Vans Collaborate to Release Commemorative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy