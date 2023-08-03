Changwon Namhae Expressway, tank lorry sulfuric acid spill… Reconciliation in 10 hours ‘Resume Accompaniment’

▲ On the 3rd, the site where the fuming sulfuric acid gas in the tank lorry is leaking out. (Photo courtesy = reader)

The sulfuric acid spill accident that occurred on the Namhae Expressway in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do was resolved in 10 hours.

On the 3rd, the Changwon Fire Headquarters announced that safety measures were completed regarding the sulfuric acid leak accident that occurred at a point 200m near the Masan tollgate in the direction of Haman on the Namhae Expressway Line 1 at around 10:10 pm.

Previously, at around 12:25 on the same day, a 24-ton tank lorry passing through the Masan toll gate had an accident in which sulfuric acid leaked. The vehicle was traveling from Ulsan to Yeosu with sulfuric acid, and sulfuric acid flowed from the lower discharge valve during this process.

A, a tank lorry driver in his 30s, stopped the car on the shoulder of the road after checking the sulfuric acid leak and reported it to the fire department. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

However, as sulfuric acid leaked for nearly 10 hours, residents living in Sogye-dong, Palyong-dong, and Guam-dong, near the accident site, were advised to refrain from going out and wear masks.

A report was received from Gyeongsang High School in Changwon, 600 meters away from the accident site, that they smelled sulfuric acid, and about 80 students were sent home.

The fire department put in 103 firefighters and 33 pieces of equipment to move the sulfuric acid to another tank lorry, completing safety measures in 10 hours.