Is the double-decker bus a shop? ! A cafe in Okinawa that looks like a secret base[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
Is the double-decker bus a shop? ! A cafe in Okinawa that looks like a secret base[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

hello everyone! This is Ryoku Nakatsuka.

Once again, we will introduce recommended spots in Okinawa!

This time, I would like to introduce my favorite late-night cafe and bar in Chatan-cho, Okinawa.

I think some people get bored because there are not many shops open at night.

Double Decker Mihama store is recommended for such people.

This shop is an interesting shop where you can get on the bus from inside the shop and the bus on the outside is attached to the second floor!

There is a table in the bus and you can eat and drink! Unfortunately it doesn’t work (laughs).

I often order a soft drink called “Kokopie (Coconut & Pineapple)” or a non-alcoholic mojito!

It’s open until late, so it’s fun to stop by!

By the way, the seat where I am sitting is said to be the place that Shizuka Kudo used for shooting in the past!

I feel lucky (laughs).

It’s a very nice shop, so please visit when you come to Okinawa!

Well then!

