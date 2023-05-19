Home » Is the water coming? How will the weather be in Córdoba this Friday?
Is the water coming? How will the weather be in Córdoba this Friday?

Is the water coming? How will the weather be in Córdoba this Friday?

The pleasant week was “cut” with rains in different points of Córdoba and a drop in temperatures last Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. For this Friday, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) anticipated the possibility of drizzle.

The SMN forecasts a Friday with a slight drop in temperatures: the minimum will be 14° and the maximum 20°. Meanwhile, the sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day and there could be drizzle in the morning and at night, accompanied by isolated rains in the afternoon.

Extended forecast for Córdoba

  • Saturday: mostly cloudy, low 13 degrees, high 18 degrees.
  • Domingo: partly cloudy, minimum 12 degrees, maximum 22 degrees.
  • Monday: partly cloudy, minimum 14 degrees, maximum 24 degrees.
  • Mars: mostly cloudy, low 15 degrees, high 26 degrees.
  • Wednesday: partly cloudy, minimum 17 degrees, maximum 22 degrees.
