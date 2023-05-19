Police and military operations remain in the siege of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango

Impacts: 1

The deployment of military and police forces is maintained in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, to capture those responsible for the murder of a police agent.

“Since this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, with more than 5,000 elements of the Armed Forces and 500 from the PNC, in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who they are still hiding in that place”, reported President Bukele.

The deployment was ordered by the president to guarantee the security of the population and that these terrorists do not cause mourning and pain in Salvadoran families again.

The elements of the Armed Forces and the Police go through various sectors in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who are still hiding in that place.

“We are going to wipe out these murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never get out,” he said.