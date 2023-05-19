Home » Police and military operations remain in the siege of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango
News

Police and military operations remain in the siege of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango

by admin

Impacts: 1

The deployment of military and police forces is maintained in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, to capture those responsible for the murder of a police agent.

“Since this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, with more than 5,000 elements of the Armed Forces and 500 from the PNC, in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who they are still hiding in that place”, reported President Bukele.

The deployment was ordered by the president to guarantee the security of the population and that these terrorists do not cause mourning and pain in Salvadoran families again.

The elements of the Armed Forces and the Police go through various sectors in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who are still hiding in that place.

“We are going to wipe out these murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never get out,” he said.

See also  Road to Rome between Ivrea and Viverone, two stages in Canavese

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy