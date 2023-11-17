POLICE EVENTS « CDE News

INTENSE SEARCH FOR MILITARY MILITARY DRAWN BY THE RAUDAL

LAMBARE (special envoy) The vessels of the General Naval Prefecture are at the mouths of the Paraguay River, given the possibility that the vehicle dragged by the rapid appears at the scene.

For their part, divers are looking for them in the stream.

The missing soldiers are 1st Infantry Sergeant Alexis Teobaldo Sosa Leiva and 1st Sergeant Domingo David Ríos Domínguez.

This is how the van in which the missing soldiers were traveling was left

Today, rescuers managed to remove the vehicle in which the missing soldiers were traveling after intense hours of work.

It was found in the Lambaré stream, less than 1,000 meters from the Paraguay River. The soldiers were not found inside the vehicle.

The missing were identified as Alexis Teobaldo Sosa Leiva and Domingo David Ríos Domínguez, both military personnel. The truck in which they were traveling was dragged by the rapids towards the stream during the early hours of this Thursday in the middle of a strong storm.

MAN DISAPPEARS AFTER HIS CANOE OVERFLIPS IN LAKE OF ITAIPU

MBARACAYÚ (special envoy) A man who was removing the fishing net with his brother disappeared this morning after the canoe overturned in Lake Itaipú. His brother fortunately managed to escape alive.

According to the data, Ramón Fretes Aquino (30), and his brother Alexis Javier Frentes Aquino (21), were removing the fishing net from a boat, about 300 meters from the raft that operates between this city and the Brazilian city of Saint Helena.

Then, shortly after 8:00 a.m., a gust of wind capsized the small boat, at which point Alexis Javier did not come out again. Meanwhile, his brother Ramón swam to shore.

PARAGUAYA IS ARRESTED WITH 5 KILOS OF COCAINE THAT HE INTENDED TO TAKE TO GERMANY

INTERNATIONAL (special envoy) At the international airport of Foz de Yguazú, a Paraguayan woman who was carrying 5 kilos of cocaine in her suitcase was detained. The 26-year-old woman had tickets to Frankfurt, Germany. Trained dogs detected the presence of drugs in the foreigner’s luggage, and the Civil Police were called and made the arrest in flagrante delicto. She faces 15 years in prison for international drug trafficking.

It is not the first time that a Paraguayan woman with drugs has fallen into the aforementioned Foz air terminal. There are several this year and they were always destined for European countries such as Spain, France, Belgium, and now Germany.

There is no doubt that there is a trafficking network who is recruiting these mules to take drugs to the old continent.

This time it was again a 26-year-old girl who did not give any details to the Police. They only say that they were given the suitcase and tickets for the trip. That’s what they always say.

The 5 kilos of drugs were in a compartment of the suitcase that the woman was carrying. Trained dogs detected the presence of the drug.

Her identity was not revealed, but it is presumed that she is from Ciudad del Este.

6 YEAR OLD BOY DROWNED IN A TAJAMAR

HERNANDARIAS (SPECIAL SENT) A minor, only 6 years old, who was with his uncle fell into a cutwater and drowned. This occurred in the area of ​​the municipality of Hernandarias this Thursday the 2nd, says the National Police report. The boy was quickly helped, but upon arriving at an assistance center in the Ciudad del Este area he was already without signs of life.

The National Police report says communicate drowning of a 6-year-old. It is said that in life he was Elias Daniel Gonzalez Arzamendia.

The report from Police Post 14 of Acaray Costa, Hernandarias, indicates that according to statements by the victim’s uncle, Cristhian Armando González was with his nephew next to a cutwater where the victim lost his balance and fell into the water.

The uncle continues to relate that he jumped into the water to rescue the victim. After a few minutes, he managed to pick him up unconscious and was immediately rescued by his father, taking him in his private vehicle to the Los Angeles hospital where he arrived with no sign of life.

The fact was reported to the Public Ministry by telephone to the prosecutor’s assistant Luis Alberto Díaz Colinas.

