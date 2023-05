Chocoano lawyer Acxan Duque Gámez took office today as director for ethnic affairs of the Land Restitution Unit, URT.

Duque Gámez is a lawyer from the Technological University of Chocó, with a master’s degree in Human Rights from the Externado de Colombia University.

He has served as Regional Prosecutor of Chocó and deputy director of Control and Surveillance for Higher Education of the Ministry of Education.