korean drama



Sani

2023-03-23T12:38:00+08:00

According to Korean media reports, the production team of “Model Taxi” (Hong Kong translation: Model Taxi) is preparing a series based on the “Burning Sun Incident”, which will take revenge on this event that shocked the whole country. In fact, there are related hints as early as in the trailer for the second season!

(Source: Poster of “Model Taxi 2” on Huang Viu drama platform)

The “Burning Sun Incident” or the Victory Nightclub Incident refers to the sex crime scandal in the Korean entertainment industry that was revealed in 2019, including a series of crimes such as drugs, sex crimes, and illegal sneak shots centered on the Gangnam Nightclub Burning Sun. Because the Burning Sun and Monkey Museum where the case mainly took place are both nightclubs invested by Shengli, and Shengli himself participated in some of the crimes, after the incident was exposed, he announced his permanent withdrawal from the entertainment industry and also from BIGBANG.

(Source: TVDaily)

Victory was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison in May last year, and was released on February 9 this year. Yesterday, the media successively exposed the developments since Victory regained his freedom for a month, saying that he still maintains a cheerful personality and called his friends many times to invite everyone to go to nightclubs together. Earlier this month, he went to Bangkok, Thailand with his girlfriend who has been dating for many years , Holidays in high-end hotels, etc., once again aroused public attention. Many netizens expressed surprise: “Come out so soon?”, “Will the punishment be too light for doing so many bad things?”, “Are there girls willing to follow him and recycle garbage for each other?”

And the long-awaited “Model Taxi 2” just adapted this incident, which makes people very curious about the handling in the episode! In fact, hints appeared in the trailer for the second season released last month. With the voice-over of “a perfectly designed legal blind spot”, there was a scene of crowds reveling in nightclubs. At that time, many drama fans guessed that it might have something to do with the Burning Sun incident. Thinking that Seungri would have been released from prison by then, how would they feel if they saw this?

(Source: screenshot from [email protected] Drama)

“Model Taxi 2” tells the story of the mysterious taxi company “Rainbow Transport” acting as an agent to avenge a wronged victim. Last week, the ratings of the 8th episode reached 16% nationwide, breaking its own highest record!Updated every Friday and Saturday, Hong Kong viewers canHuang Viu Drama PlatformFollow up simultaneously!

(Source: Poster of “Model Taxi 2” on Huang Viu drama platform)

(Source: Stills of “Model Taxi 2” on Huang Viu’s drama platform)

▽ “Model Taxi 2” Episode 9 preview, the guest star “Thousand Yuan Lawyer” Nangong Min will finally appear!

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news