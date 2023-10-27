Home » Isabella García Manzo Returns to El Salvador to Welcome Miss Universe Candidates
Entertainment

by admin
Isabella García Manzo, Miss El Salvador, has returned to her home country after three months away and received a warm welcome from the Salvadorans. She reappeared on social media after her absence and arrived in El Salvador to resume her duties as host of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe. In an interview with Vogue México, Isabella expressed her excitement about welcoming the more than 85 candidates who will be competing in the international contest.

Isabella uploaded a video on her Instagram page, where she can be seen enjoying the Historic Center of San Salvador. She is wearing a stunning red mermaid-cut dress and receives a warm welcome from the people around her. In the video, she expresses her happiness to be back home and to share her journey for Miss Universe with her fellow Salvadorans.

People approached Isabella in Gerardo Barrios Park to take photos and videos, excited to meet the representative of El Salvador in person for the first time since her reign. She also entered the National Palace for a photo session and to record videos for her social media platforms.

The delegates from other countries will arrive in El Salvador between November 3 and 5 to participate in the Miss Universe pageant. Isabella’s fans showed their support and admiration in the comments section of her Instagram post, praising her shining energy and stating that she represents El Salvador with pride.

Isabella García Manzo’s return to El Salvador has generated excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Miss Universe competition, where she will play a significant role as the host. Stay tuned for more updates on this international event.

