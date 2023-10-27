Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz Sales Room in San Pedro Sula

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with New Mercedes-Benz Showroom in Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Inchcape, a renowned multinational company of British origin, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art passenger vehicle sales room and maintenance workshop in Century Business Square to solidify its position in the regional market. With operations in over 40 countries, including 14 in Latin America, Inchcape aims to conquer the premium automobile market in Central America with its Mercedes-Benz brand.

Napoleón Mariona, director of Inchcape for Northern Central America (NCA), stated that the company represents Mercedes-Benz in Guatemala, El Salvador, and now in Honduras, where there is a significant customer demand for high-quality products. “With Mercedes-Benz, we come to satisfy that demand and make it the entry for other brands in the future,” he added. Inchcape currently distributes and markets over 50 leading brands in fast-growing markets, emphasizing customer-centric innovation.

Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, Inchcape Marketing Manager for North Central America, expressed that the new sales room for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in San Pedro Sula is a long-planned project and reflects a significant investment. “We have a lot of faith, we are 100% sure that the Honduran market needs a brand like Mercedes-Benz for the users of the brand,” he emphasized. Additionally, Gutiérrez highlighted Inchcape’s growth in the region and announced plans to open another showroom in Tegucigalpa soon.

The newly inaugurated sales room in San Pedro Sula adheres to Mercedes-Benz’s global standards and is strategically located in a prime area that meets requirements for quality, safety, and sustainability. With a commitment to sustainable growth and a long-term vision, Inchcape remains at the forefront of the automotive industry.

Inchcape is the world‘s leading independent multi-brand automotive distributor, offering value to its employees, partners, shareholders, and the communities it operates in. In the region, Inchcape employs over 8,000 people who work towards providing mobility to communities worldwide. The company currently represents more than 50 leading brands in the region.

The opening of the sales room at Century Business Square was attended by Inchcape executives and collaborators. For more updates, follow Inchcape on Facebook and Instagram.

