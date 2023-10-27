The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the Life of Suspect Robert Card

Mass Shootings Shock Lewiston, Maine: Suspect Identified as Skilled Army Reserve Member

Lewiston, Maine, is in a state of mourning after experiencing two devastating mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 individuals and left dozens injured on Wednesday night. Local law enforcement has identified Robert Card, a 40-year-old resident of Bowdoin, as the primary suspect in the shootings, warning the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigations into Card’s background have revealed that he is a highly skilled marksman and outdoorsman. A former colleague from his Army Reserve unit informed CNN that Card was among the best marksmen in their unit. Records from the Army confirm that Card served as a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve and was also a certified firearms instructor.

According to military records, Card enlisted in the Army Reserve in December 2002 and has not participated in any combat operations. Despite this, he has received numerous military decorations for his service, including the Army Merit Medal, two Army Reserve Component Merit Medals, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Recent incidents have raised concerns about Card’s mental state and potential threats. During the summer, he began making concerning statements about hearing voices and expressing a desire to harm his fellow soldiers while stationed at the Camp Smith training center in New York. As a result, his superior referred him to a military hospital, where he underwent evaluation for a few weeks.

In July, Army Reserve officers reported Card for erratic behavior, leading to his transfer to the nearby Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy for a medical evaluation. Law enforcement sources have revealed that Card had made threats to shoot at a National Guard base in Maine. As a consequence, the unit requested law enforcement intervention due to concerns for their safety.

Card’s sister-in-law, Katie O’Neill, shared that he did not have a history of mental health problems but described the recent events as an acute episode. She emphasized that Card’s behavior was not indicative of his usual character traits or previous mental health challenges.

Clifford Steeves, who served with Card in the Army Reserves, highlighted his positive attributes during their time together. Steeves described Card as a calm and rational person who never displayed any signs of aggressiveness or violence. He praised Card’s leadership style, stating that he led through respect rather than fear. Steeves also noted Card’s expertise as a marksman, mentioning that he was one of the best in their unit.

Public records indicate that Card resides in Bowdoin, Maine, a town close to Lewiston. Additional information reveals that Card was a member of a local horseshoe pitching club in Lisbon, Maine. However, the investigation is still ongoing to determine further details about his background and any potential motivations behind the shootings.

Authorities have filed charges against Card for eight counts of murder in relation to the Lewiston shootings. However, Card remains at large, and the public is urged not to approach him or establish any contact. Law enforcement continues its efforts to identify the remaining victims of this tragic incident.

The Lewiston community remains in shock as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. The impact of this senseless act of violence will undoubtedly be long-lasting. As the investigation unfolds and more details emerge, the town seeks to find solace and support one another during this difficult time.

(Contributors: Andy Rose, Sara Smart, Nouran Salahieh, Shimon Prokupecz, and John Miller)

