The organization of the 2030 World Cup final continues to raise controversy between Morocco and Spain

Spanish sports officials continue to “raise controversy” regarding the issue of organizing the “2030 World Cup” final, this time in the words of Victor Francos, President of the Supreme Sports Council, who stressed that “the final will be in either Madrid or Barcelona.”

Francos’ statements, reported by the newspaper “Cadena SER,” stated that “the issue of hosting the final by Spain was agreed upon with the Moroccan side even before the joint tripartite file was submitted.”

The same spokesman stated: “We understand the desire of the Kingdom of Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup final, but this event will be in Spain only, given that there are certain things fixed in the joint nomination file.”

Since the Moroccan Royal Court, and then the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), announced the victory of the tripartite bid (Morocco, Spain and Portugal), as the sole candidate to host the 2030 World Cup, with the first three matches being held in South America out of respect for the historical dimension, the meter of competition and controversy has been launched between Madrid and Rabat. About who will host the final match.

The media of the northern neighbor raised a number of “fears” after the Moroccan government announced its projects to host the “2030 World Cup” matches, including the new Ben Slimane Stadium, which has a capacity of 115,000 fans, and positions itself as a strong candidate for the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou stadiums.

Pedro Rocha, President of the Spanish Football Federation, previously revealed that setting a date for the 2030 World Cup is not a priority at the present time, but he set a semi-specific date that may be a year from now.

Non-binding statements

Aziz Daoud, a sports expert, believes that “the World Cup does not belong to Spain, Portugal, or Morocco, but rather to FIFA alone, which will decide what matters to the location of the final match.”

Daoud told Hespress, “FIFA is the one that decides everything, and the Spanish official’s statements are binding on him only, and do not deserve any attention.”

The same sports expert pointed out that “FIFA will decide the location of the final given the quality and strength of the infrastructure, and many other indicators,” noting that “the Spanish official’s talk is very much premature about 2030, which is the period in which many officials may go.”

The same spokesman considered that “the announcement of the nomination was made on the African continent, and by the Moroccan king, and all of these indicators carry strong connotations,” and added: “The Kingdom is also entering as a strong competitor to host this match from the gate of Ben Slimane Stadium.”

Daoud stressed that “elimination matches are the most attractive, especially on the economic level, and they leave important impacts on the global level, but for Morocco it is more important for it to be a strong player in this exceptional event.”

Morocco must act

For his part, Aziz Belboudali, a sports expert, noted that “Morocco is required to strongly expand its efforts and accelerate the implementation of stadium projects for the World Cup, with the aim of winning the final match.”

Belboudali said in a statement to Hespress, “The Spanish official has the right to say what he wants, and if there is truly an agreement, then there is no place for him in the new situation, as Morocco enters with very strong cards.”

The same spokesman considered that “the final match is the pinnacle of the World Cup without any competition, as all global attention is directed to it, and it has fantastic economic returns, which explains the current competition, which Morocco must not stop keeping up with.”

The aforementioned sports expert continued, “The head of the World Cup organizing committee, Fawzi Lakjaa, appointed by the Moroccan king, will certainly make all his efforts, which are supposed to include all means, including starting the construction work on the announced stadiums, and accelerating the reconstruction of other stadiums.” “.

Share this: Facebook

X

